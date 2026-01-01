1Backend is an open-source platform for deploying AI applications as modular microservices and microfrontends, all managed from a unified, self-hosted control plane. It integrates essential features like user management, permissions, secrets, configuration, routing, file storage, and an AI model service, allowing teams to concentrate on application logic rather than infrastructure assembly.

By self-hosting 1Backend on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain control over sensitive data such as prompts, model weights, secrets, and customer information within your own infrastructure. Its built-in services can launch local Large Language Models (LLMs) and stable diffusion containers on demand, providing a production-ready backend for AI products without incurring per-token vendor lock-in.