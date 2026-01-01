Deploy 1Backend in one click installation.
Self-hosted platform for building AI applications with scalable microservices and microfrontends.
Choose a VPS plan for 1Backend
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with 1Backend
1Backend is an open-source platform for deploying AI applications as modular microservices and microfrontends, all managed from a unified, self-hosted control plane. It integrates essential features like user management, permissions, secrets, configuration, routing, file storage, and an AI model service, allowing teams to concentrate on application logic rather than infrastructure assembly.
By self-hosting 1Backend on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you retain control over sensitive data such as prompts, model weights, secrets, and customer information within your own infrastructure. Its built-in services can launch local Large Language Models (LLMs) and stable diffusion containers on demand, providing a production-ready backend for AI products without incurring per-token vendor lock-in.
Key features of 1Backend
AI microservices runtime
Launch and orchestrate AI containers — including local LLMs and image models — directly from the backend with no external orchestrator required.
Built-in identity
User accounts, roles, permissions, organizations, and API keys ship out of the box so every new service inherits authentication automatically.
Secrets and configuration
Encrypted secret storage and per-app configuration services keep API keys and settings out of code and version control.
Microfrontend hosting
Serve multiple frontends through a single routing layer, letting independent teams ship UI modules without rebuilding the whole app.
Bootstrap manifests
Define routes, permits, configs, and secrets in YAML manifests for reproducible infrastructure-as-code deployments across environments.
Why run 1Backend on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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