LavinMQ is a lightweight, high-performance message broker built around the AMQP 0-9-1 protocol. Designed with throughput in mind, it benchmarks at up to one million messages per second while maintaining low memory and CPU usage â€” making it an ideal choice for teams who need reliable messaging without heavy infrastructure overhead.

Self-hosting LavinMQ on your VPS gives you full control over your messaging infrastructure. It supports direct, topic, fanout, and advanced exchange types, along with clustering, federation, stream queues, MQTT, and Prometheus monitoring â€” everything needed for production-grade messaging pipelines.