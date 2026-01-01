GitBucket is an open-source Git platform, built with Scala, offering a GitHub-like experience on your own infrastructure. It includes repository hosting, pull requests, issue tracking, wikis, and an account system that mimics GitHub's conventions, allowing existing teams to adopt it seamlessly without additional training.

Operating on the JVM with an embedded H2 database by default, GitBucket requires no external services for initial setup and can be extended with plugins for features like LDAP authentication, CI integrations, and support for external databases. By self-hosting, your source code, access tokens, and audit history remain securely within your Virtual Private Server (VPS), rather than being stored with a third-party Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider.