From $2.99/mo

Node.js Hosting for WhatsApp Automation

Deploy your WhatsApp automation app with Node.js

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  RM 12.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
whatsapp automation hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Start building your WhatsApp automation app with confidence. Enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee and reliable hosting for your Node.js projects.
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 12.99 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 29.99 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
63% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
RM 12.99 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for RM 623.52 (regular price RM 1,679.52). Renews at RM 32.99/mo.
5 Node.js web apps
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
RM 29.99 /mo

+2 mo. free

Get 48 months for RM 1,439.52 (regular price RM 4,079.52). Renews at RM 79.99/mo.
10 Node.js web apps
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Build and host your WhatsApp automation with ease

Create WhatsApp automation tools, chatbots, or business integrations using Node.js and deploy them in minutes with Hostinger. Whether you’re building a WhatsApp bot, message automation system, or customer support workflow, you can run your app on a reliable and fully managed hosting platform. Skip complex infrastructure and focus on building your logic and integrations. With global data centers, predictable pricing, and easy deployment, your WhatsApp automation app is ready to scale as your usage grows.
whatsapp automation hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Whatsapp Automation hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Whatsapp automations hosting services.

Can I build a WhatsApp automation app with Node.js?

Yes. Node.js is commonly used to build WhatsApp bots, automation tools, and integrations using APIs and messaging services.


 

What is Node.js hosting for WhatsApp automation?

It’s a hosting solution that lets you deploy and run Node.js apps designed for WhatsApp automation, such as chatbots, message schedulers, and integrations.


 

How is this different from VPS hosting?

This is fully managed hosting — we handle uptime, scaling, and security, so you don’t need to manage servers. VPS hosting is better if you need full control and root access.


 

Can I deploy my WhatsApp bot or automation app easily?

Yes. You can deploy your Node.js app by connecting your repository or uploading your files. Your app will be live in just a few steps.

Is there any traffic limit or overage fee?

No. You get unlimited bandwidth and requests with predictable monthly pricing. Your app can scale freely without extra costs.


 

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