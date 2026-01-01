Deploy Screego in one click installation.
Pelayan perkongsian skrin hos sendiri dengan geganti TURN terbina dalam untuk sambungan WebRTC yang boleh dipercayai melalui mana-mana tembok api.
Choose a VPS plan for Screego
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Screego
Screego is an open-source screen sharing server that lets teams collaborate remotely without routing sensitive screen content through a third-party SaaS. It uses WebRTC for low-latency streaming and bundles a TURN relay server so connections succeed through restrictive corporate firewalls and symmetric NAT â€” eliminating the most common reason screen sharing fails in other tools.
Deploying Screego on your own VPS gives you a permanent screen sharing endpoint under your full control. No meeting capacity limits, no subscription costs per host, and no third-party access to the content being shared. Participants join via any modern browser with no plugins or downloads required.
Key features of Screego
Built-In TURN Relay
Screego bundles a TURN/STUN server so WebRTC connections succeed through corporate firewalls and symmetric NAT without requiring an external relay service.
Plugin-Free Joining
Viewers join rooms via a shared link in any modern browser â€” no extension, client download, or account registration required.
Multiple Concurrent Rooms
Run any number of independent screen sharing sessions simultaneously, each with its own invite link and isolated stream.
No Capacity Limits
Host unlimited sessions with unlimited participants â€” capacity is determined by your VPS resources, not a pricing tier.
Prometheus Metrics
Expose a /metrics endpoint for Prometheus scraping to track active rooms, TURN connections, and relay bandwidth over time.
Why run Screego on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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