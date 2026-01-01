Up to 68% off for Rocket.Chat

Deploy Rocket.Chat in one click installation.

Open-source team communication platform with real-time messaging, video calls, and complete data ownership.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Rocket.Chat in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Rocket.Chat

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat is a fully open-source team communication platform trusted by over 12 million users and deployed in thousands of organizations worldwide, including NASA, the US Navy, and Deutsche Telekom. It provides channels, direct messages, video conferencing, file sharing, screen sharing, and an extensive integration ecosystem â€” all without relying on third-party infrastructure.

Self-hosting Rocket.Chat on your own VPS gives your team a private communication hub with zero per-user fees and complete control over your data. This deployment uses MongoDB with a replica set for high data integrity, ensuring your messages, files, and conversation history remain durable and accessible. The initial admin account is created automatically using the credentials configured at deployment.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Rocket.Chat

Real-time messaging

Organized team conversations in persistent channels with threads, reactions, message pinning, and full-text search across history.

Video and audio calls

Built-in video conferencing with screen sharing via Jitsi, BigBlueButton, or native WebRTC â€” no external meeting tools required.

Omnichannel inbox

Manage customer conversations from LiveChat, email, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other channels in a single unified inbox.

Enterprise security

LDAP, SAML SSO, two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and granular role-based access control for compliance-heavy environments.

Extensive integrations

Connect to GitHub, Jira, GitLab, and hundreds of other tools via webhooks, slash commands, and a built-in app marketplace.

Why run Rocket.Chat on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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