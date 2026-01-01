Deploy Radicale in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for syncing calendars and contacts across all your devices.
Choose a VPS plan for Radicale
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Radicale
Radicale ialah pelayan CalDAV (kalendar) dan CardDAV (kenalan) yang kecil, ringkas, dan tanpa masalah yang ditulis dalam Python. Ia menggunakan protokol standard yang disokong secara asli oleh setiap sistem pengendalian moden â€” iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, GNOME, KDE â€” jadi kalendar dan kenalan disegerakkan ke peranti anda tanpa perlu memasang aplikasi tersuai atau sambungan pelayar.
Pengehosan sendiri Radicale pada VPS anda memastikan setiap acara, alamat, dan kalendar kongsi berada pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal dan bukannya diserahkan kepada SaaS kalendar. Pelayan ini menyimpan koleksi sebagai fail biasa pada cakera, tidak memerlukan pangkalan data, dan berjalan dengan selesa bersama aplikasi lain berkat jejak Pythonnya yang kecil.
Key features of Radicale
Standard CalDAV dan CardDAV
Native sync with iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, GNOME, and KDE without third-party clients â€” every modern OS supports the protocols out of the box.
File-based storage
Calendars and contacts live as plain iCalendar and vCard files on disk â€” easy to back up, version-control, or migrate without database dumps.
Multi-user with sharing
Each authenticated user gets their own collections, with optional sharing rules for shared family or team calendars.
Tiny resource footprint
Pure-Python server with no database starts in seconds and uses tens of megabytes of memory â€” perfect for the smallest VPS plans.
Web admin interface
Built-in browser UI lets users browse collections, copy CalDAV/CardDAV URLs for client setup, and verify everything is working.
Reverse-proxy friendly
Designed to sit behind nginx, Apache, or Traefik with HTTPS termination upstream so deployment is simple and secure.
Why run Radicale on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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