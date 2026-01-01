PsiTransfer is a lightweight, open-source file transfer service for sharing files via expiring download links â€” no accounts required for senders or recipients. Files are organized into upload buckets with configurable retention periods ranging from one-time download to 8-week expiry. Each bucket can be optionally password-protected with AES encryption, and recipients can download everything as a single zip or tar.gz archive without installing anything.

Self-hosting PsiTransfer on your VPS keeps file transfers private: no size limits imposed by a cloud service, no file metadata sent to third parties, and full control over retention policies and storage. An optional admin panel lets you monitor active uploads and manage storage from a single protected page.