ProjectSend is an open-source file delivery platform built for businesses that need to share files with specific clients rather than the public. Each client gets their own login and sees only the files assigned to them, while administrators track every download, set expiration dates on sensitive materials, and receive notifications when recipients access new uploads â€” creating an accountable, branded alternative to generic cloud storage links.

Hosting ProjectSend on your VPS keeps confidential client files â€” contracts, financial documents, design assets â€” on infrastructure you fully control, with no per-user fees, no storage caps, and the ability to customize branding to match your business identity.