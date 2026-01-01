Deploy PrivateBin in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted pastebin di mana pelayan tidak pernah melihat kandungan anda â€” semua penyulitan dan penyahsulitan berlaku sepenuhnya dalam pelayar.
Choose a VPS plan for PrivateBin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PrivateBin
PrivateBin ialah pastebin sumber terbuka minimalis di mana kandungan disulitkan dengan 256-bit AES-GCM secara langsung dalam pelayar sebelum ia sampai ke pelayan. Kunci penyahsulitan hanya terdapat dalam fragmen URL, yang pelayar tidak pernah hantar ke pelayan â€” bermakna operator pelayan pun tidak dapat membaca apa yang anda kongsi. Dengan lebih 8,000 bintang GitHub, ia adalah salah satu alat perkongsian sifar pengetahuan yang paling dipercayai yang tersedia.
Pengehosan sendiri PrivateBin pada VPS anda memastikan infrastruktur perkongsian anda kekal sepenuhnya peribadi â€” tiada perkhidmatan pihak ketiga melihat tampalan anda â€” dan bekas Alpine yang ringan memerlukan sumber yang minimum sambil memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas dasar pengekalan, had saiz fail, dan akses.
Key features of PrivateBin
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
256-bit AES-GCM encryption runs entirely in the browser so the server stores only ciphertext and can never access your plain-text content.
Burn After Reading
One-time pastes are deleted automatically after the first view, making them ideal for sharing passwords, tokens, or any secret that should not persist.
Password Protection
Add an optional password on top of the URL-based key for a second layer of access control on particularly sensitive pastes.
Syntax Highlighting
Over 200 programming language themes make it easy to share and review code snippets with readable formatting and color-coded syntax.
No Accounts Required
Anyone with the link can read a paste instantly â€” no sign-up, no tracking, and no user data collected or stored by the server.
Why run PrivateBin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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