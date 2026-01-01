Plex transforms your personal media collection into a polished streaming service rivaling Netflix or Spotify. It automatically fetches poster art, descriptions, cast details, and ratings for your movies, TV shows, and music â€” turning raw files into a beautifully organized library accessible from any device or location.

Self-hosting Plex on your own VPS gives you 24/7 availability without depending on home internet uptime, dedicated CPU for smooth transcoding of multiple simultaneous streams, and enterprise-grade upload bandwidth so remote access never buffers â€” even on 4K content.