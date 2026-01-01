Deploy PigeonPod in one click installation.
Self-hosted podcast feed generator that converts YouTube and Bilibili channels into subscribable RSS feeds for any podcast app.
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What you can build with PigeonPod
PigeonPod ialah penjana suapan podcast yang dihos sendiri yang menukar saluran YouTube, senarai main, video dan kandungan Bilibili menjadi suapan podcast RSS standard. Langgan mana-mana saluran YouTube dalam PigeonPod dan ia secara automatik memuat turun episod baharu sebagai audio atau video, menjana suapan RSS yang dilindungi kata laluan yang boleh dilanggan terus oleh mana-mana klien podcast â€” Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts.
Tidak seperti sambungan pelayar atau penyelesaian manual, PigeonPod mengendalikan keseluruhan saluran paip pada pelayan anda sendiri: melanggan, memuat turun melalui yt-dlp, transkod melalui ffmpeg, penjanaan suapan dan penyediaan RSS. Semua alatan yang diperlukan dibundel di dalam imej Docker â€” tiada apa-apa lagi untuk dipasang atau dikonfigurasi.
Key features of PigeonPod
YouTube and Bilibili import
Subscribe to YouTube channels, playlists, and individual videos, or Bilibili channels and playlists â€” PigeonPod tracks new uploads and syncs them automatically.
Standard RSS feed output
Generates password-protected RSS feeds that any podcast app can subscribe to, bringing your YouTube subscriptions into your regular podcast listening workflow.
Audio and video quality control
Configure format output, bitrate, dan kualiti setiap suapan supaya anda mendapat fail audio-sahaja yang padat untuk mendengar atau video penuh untuk menonton â€” tanpa memuat turun semula.
Episode filters and limits
Set keyword filters, duration thresholds, and episode count limits per feed to keep subscriptions focused on content you actually want.
S3 and local storage
Store downloaded episodes on the VPS volume or route them to any S3-compatible service â€” MinIO, Cloudflare R2, or AWS S3 â€” for larger libraries.
Why run PigeonPod on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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