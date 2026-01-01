PdfDing is a self-hosted PDF manager and viewer that remembers your reading position across devices, so you can start reading on a desktop and continue on a phone without losing your place. Files are organized into workspaces and collections with multi-level tagging, starring, and archiving. The browser-based viewer lets you annotate, highlight, add text, draw, and sign documents â€” with all annotations stored server-side and synced across every device.

Self-hosting PdfDing on your own VPS keeps your document library private: no files uploaded to a cloud service, no usage analytics, and full control over who can access your instance. Optional OIDC single sign-on, two-factor authentication, and per-link access controls make it practical for both personal and small-team use.