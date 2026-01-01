Deploy Paisa in one click installation.
Open-source personal finance tracker using double-entry accounting for complete visibility into assets, expenses, and net worth.
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What you can build with Paisa
Paisa ialah penjejak kewangan peribadi yang dihoskan sendiri, dibina berdasarkan model perakaunan catatan berganda. Ia memberikan anda gambaran yang tepat dan lengkap tentang kewangan anda â€” aset, liabiliti, pendapatan, perbelanjaan, dan nilai bersih â€” yang dijejak menggunakan fail jurnal teks biasa yang anda miliki sepenuhnya. Tidak seperti aplikasi kewangan berasaskan awan, semua data anda kekal di pelayan anda sendiri tanpa yuran langganan dan tiada pihak ketiga yang mengakses rekod kewangan anda.
Antara muka web mengubah jurnal perakaunan anda menjadi papan pemuka interaktif: pecahan perbelanjaan mengikut kategori, carta peruntukan aset, unjuran matlamat persaraan, dan penjejakan pulangan pelaburan untuk dana bersama dan saham. Sokongan berbilang mata wang mengendalikan kewangan yang tersebar di pelbagai negara atau kelas aset.
Key features of Paisa
Double-entry accounting
Every transaction is recorded with matching debit and credit entries, giving you mathematically precise tracking that catches errors automatically.
Net worth dashboard
A single view aggregates all assets and liabilities over time, showing how your overall financial position changes month by month.
Investment return tracking
Jejaki prestasi dana bersama dan saham dengan pengiraan XIRR supaya anda sentiasa tahu pulangan tahunan sebenar bagi setiap pegangan.
Budget vs actual analysis
Compare planned spending against real expenses by category to identify where your money actually goes versus where you planned to spend it.
Plain-text data files
All financial data is stored in human-readable journal files you can edit, version-control, and back up independently of the application.
Why run Paisa on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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