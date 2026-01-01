Deploy ownCloud in one click installation.
Open-source file sync and sharing platform that gives you a private cloud for your documents, photos, and data.
Choose a VPS plan for ownCloud
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ownCloud
ownCloud is a self-hosted file sync and share platform that brings the convenience of cloud storage — access from anywhere, sync across devices, share with teammates — entirely within your own infrastructure. Unlike Google Drive or Dropbox, ownCloud stores your files on your own server, keeping sensitive documents and data under your direct control.
Used by businesses, universities, and privacy-conscious individuals worldwide, ownCloud supports file versioning, granular sharing permissions, and sync clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. This deployment includes MariaDB for reliable data storage and Redis for performance caching.
Key features of ownCloud
Cross-device sync
Desktop clients for Windows, macOS, and Linux plus iOS and Android apps keep files synchronized across all your devices automatically.
Granular file sharing
Kongsi fail dan folder dengan pengguna dalaman atau tetamu luaran, dengan kawalan ke atas kebenaran melihat, mengedit, berkongsi semula, dan tarikh luput pautan.
File versioning
Every file edit creates a new version you can browse and restore, protecting against accidental overwrites and data loss.
WebDAV access
Mount ownCloud as a network drive on any operating system using the built-in WebDAV server without installing a dedicated sync client.
App marketplace
Luaskan fungsi dengan aplikasi untuk penyuntingan dokumen pejabat, pengimbasan antivirus, pengesahan LDAP, dan log masuk dua faktor dari pasaran ownCloud.
Why run ownCloud on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.