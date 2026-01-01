Deploy Owncast in one click installation.
Pelayan penstriman langsung dan sembang yang dihoskan sendiri â€” siarkan video langsung mengikut syarat anda sendiri tanpa bergantung pada Twitch atau YouTube.
Choose a VPS plan for Owncast
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Owncast
Owncast ialah pelayan penstriman langsung dan sembang kendalian sendiri sumber terbuka percuma yang memberikan anda kawalan penuh ke atas siaran anda. Ia menggantikan platform komersial seperti Twitch atau YouTube Live dengan strim khusus anda sendiri, di mana anda menetapkan peraturan, memiliki hubungan audiens, dan menyimpan semua kandungan serta data penonton pada pelayan anda sendiri.
Serasi dengan perisian penyiaran RTMP standard seperti OBS, Streamlabs, dan XSplit, Owncast berfungsi dengan alatan yang sudah biasa digunakan oleh streamer. Ia juga berintegrasi dengan Fediverse melalui ActivityPub, membolehkan pengguna di Mastodon dan platform terdesentralisasi lain mengikuti dan menerima pemberitahuan apabila anda bersiaran langsung â€” tanpa memerlukan mereka untuk membuat akaun di laman anda.
Key features of Owncast
RTMP Broadcasting
Connect directly from OBS, Streamlabs, or any RTMP-compatible encoder â€” no proprietary plugins or software changes required.
Built-In Live Chat
Integrated real-time chat lets viewers interact during your stream without needing third-party widgets or external chat services.
Fediverse Integration
ActivityPub support lets Mastodon and other Fediverse users follow your stream and receive go-live notifications, expanding your reach on decentralized networks.
Custom Branding
Set your own name, logo, description, and social links so your stream page reflects your identity, not a generic platform template.
Stream Recording
Optionally save broadcasts locally for on-demand replay, giving viewers access to your content even after the live stream ends.
Why run Owncast on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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