Up to 68% off for OpenVPN Access Server

Deploy OpenVPN Access Server in one click installation.

Enterprise-grade SSL VPN server with a web admin console, self-service client portal, and support for all major platforms.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy OpenVPN Access Server in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for OpenVPN Access Server

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with OpenVPN Access Server

OpenVPN Access Server ialah penyelesaian VPN gred komersial yang dibina berasaskan protokol OpenVPN sumber terbuka yang terbukti kukuh. Ia menambah antara muka pentadbiran berasaskan web yang berkuasa, konfigurasi klien automatik, dan pengesahan berbilang faktor untuk menjadikan penggunaan VPN selamat boleh diakses oleh mana-mana organisasi. Dua sambungan serentak percuma disertakan secara lalai, dengan pelesenan tersedia untuk pasukan yang lebih besar.

Mengehos sendiri Access Server pada VPS anda sendiri memberikan anda alamat IP statik khusus, kawalan penuh ke atas kunci penyulitan dan dasar akses, serta tiada infrastruktur kongsi dengan organisasi lain. Tidak seperti perkhidmatan VPN yang dihoskan, trafik anda tidak pernah melalui pihak ketiga â€” menjadikannya pilihan yang tepat untuk perniagaan dengan keperluan keselamatan atau pematuhan yang ketat.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of OpenVPN Access Server

Web Admin Console

Configure users, authentication, networking, and advanced VPN settings through a comprehensive browser-based interface without touching the command line.

One-Click Client Downloads

The self-service client portal lets users download pre-configured VPN clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android in a single click.

Flexible Authentication

Supports local accounts, LDAP, RADIUS, SAML, and PAM so Access Server integrates with your existing identity infrastructure without duplicate user management.

Granular Access Control

Per-user and per-group network policies let you restrict which resources each user can reach, enforcing least-privilege access across your network.

Split Tunneling

Route only specific traffic through the VPN while letting other traffic use the local connection directly, balancing security with performance for remote workers.

Why run OpenVPN Access Server on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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