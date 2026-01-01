Deploy OpenSign in one click installation.
Free open-source DocuSign alternative for legally binding electronic document signing on your own infrastructure.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSign
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSign
OpenSign ialah alternatif sumber terbuka sepenuhnya kepada DocuSign dan Adobe Sign, dibina untuk organisasi yang memerlukan tandatangan elektronik yang mengikat secara sah tanpa mengunci kontrak sensitif dalam SaaS pihak ketiga. Ia menyokong aliran kerja berbilang penandatangan, templat boleh guna semula, penandatanganan secara peribadi, direktori kenalan, dan penandatanganan digital berasaskan PKI menggunakan sijil PFX anda sendiri, semuanya dibungkus dalam antara muka seret dan lepas yang kemas.
Pengehosan sendiri OpenSign pada VPS anda memastikan setiap dokumen, tandatangan dan log audit berada pada infrastruktur yang anda kawal. Tiada yuran setiap sampul surat, tiada had penandatangan, dan tiada risiko data kontrak meninggalkan persekitaran anda, menjadikannya sesuai untuk pasukan undang-undang, HR dan perolehan dengan keperluan pematuhan yang ketat.
Key features of OpenSign
PKI digital signatures
Sign documents using a PFX or P12 certificate so each signature is cryptographically verifiable and tamper-evident in any PDF reader.
Reusable templates
Simpan kontrak yang kerap digunakan sebagai templat dengan peranan penandatangan dan medan borang yang telah ditetapkan untuk melancarkan aliran kerja berulang dalam beberapa saat.
Multi-signer workflows
Route documents to multiple recipients in sequential or parallel order and track who has viewed, signed, or declined in real time.
Audit trail and certificate
Every action is logged with timestamps and IP addresses, producing the legally defensible completion certificate attached to each signed document.
In-person signing
Capture signatures on a shared device for face-to-face workflows like onboarding, NDAs, and waivers without an email round trip.
REST API and webhooks
Embed signing into existing apps using the documented REST API and trigger downstream systems with completion webhooks.
Why run OpenSign on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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