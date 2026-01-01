Deploy OpenProject in one click installation.
Open-source project management platform covering task tracking, Gantt planning, Agile boards, and time tracking in one self-hosted application.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenProject
OpenProject ialah platform pengurusan projek sumber terbuka yang menawarkan pasukan alternatif hos sendiri kepada Jira, Asana dan Basecamp. Ia merangkumi kitaran hayat projek penuh — daripada penjejakan tugas dan pepijat melalui perancangan garis masa Gantt, papan Agile (Scrum dan Kanban), dan penjejakan masa terbina dalam — dalam satu aplikasi. Tidak seperti alatan SaaS, pengehosan sendiri menyimpan semua data projek, garis masa dan komunikasi pasukan dalam infrastruktur anda sendiri.
Pasukan dalam pembangunan perisian, kejuruteraan, kerajaan dan organisasi pembinaan menggunakan OpenProject untuk mengurus projek kompleks berbilang pasukan dengan keperluan kedaulatan data yang ketat. Templat ini menggunakan OpenProject dengan perkhidmatan web khusus, pekerja latar belakang dan PostgreSQL mengikut seni bina pengeluaran yang disyorkan.
Key features of OpenProject
Work package tracking
Create and manage tasks, bugs, user stories, and milestones with rich metadata, hierarchies, and relations between items.
Gantt timeline planning
Schedule work across time with interactive Gantt charts, dependencies, and milestone tracking for multi-phase projects.
Agile boards
Run Scrum sprints or Kanban workflows with drag-and-drop boards, backlog management, and velocity tracking.
Time and cost tracking
Log time against work packages, set budgets, and generate cost reports to keep projects on schedule and within budget.
GitHub & GitLab integration
Link pull requests and commits directly to work packages, giving developers and project managers a unified view of progress.
Why run OpenProject on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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