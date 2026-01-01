OpenCloud is a modern open-source platform for file synchronization, sharing, and team collaboration. Built in Go for performance and a minimal resource footprint, it delivers a private cloud storage experience without reliance on third-party services or vendor infrastructure. Unlike legacy file sync solutions, OpenCloud includes a built-in identity provider so it runs as a single container with no external database or LDAP server required.

Self-hosting OpenCloud on your own VPS gives you complete sovereignty over your files and collaboration data. Documents, photos, shared folders, and user accounts all remain on infrastructure you control â€” with no platform-imposed storage limits and no subscription tied to your data access.