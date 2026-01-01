Deploy Open Dronelog in one click installation.
Self-hosted analyzer for DJI and Litchi drone flight logs with 3D maps, telemetry charts, and printable flight reports.
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What you can build with Open Dronelog
Open Dronelog is an open-source drone flight log analyzer that imports DJI, Litchi, and Airdata exports into a local DuckDB database and exposes them through an interactive web dashboard. Unlike cloud services that lock your flight history behind subscriptions or upload limits, every flight, battery serial, and telemetry sample stays on your own server, and analyses run locally with automatic downsampling for very large datasets.
Self-hosting Open Dronelog on your VPS keeps personally identifiable flight paths, drone serial numbers, and battery history entirely under your control. You can sync logs automatically from a mounted folder, generate printable A4 regulation reports for authorities, and share a single instance across an entire drone team without per-pilot fees.
Key features of Open Dronelog
Multi-Format Log Import
Import DJI .txt, Litchi CSV, dan eksport Airdata dengan pengesanan unit automatik, penyahduplikasian pintar, dan pemalam penghurai pihak ketiga pilihan.
Interactive Flight Maps
Replay flights on a 3D map with selectable Satellite, Topographic, or OpenStreetMap layers, variable speed control, and live RC stick visualization.
Telemetry Charts
Synchronized drag-to-zoom charts for height, speed, battery cell voltages, attitude, RC signal, GPS, and distance-to-home for every flight.
Battery Health Tracking
Per-battery cycle counts, full-charge capacity history, and usage minute trends help you spot degradation before a battery fails in flight.
Printable Flight Reports
Generate configurable A4 HTML reports with selectable field groups, weather data, and day-by-day grouping that print straight to PDF for authorities.
Local-First Storage
All flights live in a local DuckDB database with CSV, JSON, GPX, and KML export plus full backup and restore â€” no cloud upload required.
Why run Open Dronelog on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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