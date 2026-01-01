Novu is an open-source notification infrastructure platform that gives product and engineering teams a single API to send notifications across every channel â€” email, SMS, push, in-app, and chat. Instead of integrating separate providers for each channel, Novu routes all notifications through one system with a visual workflow builder, per-user channel preferences, and a delivery log for debugging failed sends.

Self-hosting Novu keeps notification content, subscriber data, and provider credentials entirely on your own infrastructure. There are no per-notification fees, no data leaving your servers, and full control over rate limits and retry policies â€” making it the right choice for privacy-sensitive applications and teams that need predictable notification costs at scale.