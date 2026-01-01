Notifuse is an open-source, self-hosted email platform that consolidates marketing campaigns and transactional email delivery into a single system. Unlike subscription-based services such as Mailchimp or Brevo, Notifuse runs on your own server, eliminating per-email fees and keeping your subscriber data fully private and under your control.

The platform supports multiple email providers including Amazon SES, Mailgun, and Postmark, so you can route messages through whichever backend fits your cost and deliverability requirements. A drag-and-drop campaign editor, audience segmentation, open and click tracking, and a REST API for programmatic transactional emails give both marketers and developers everything they need from one self-hosted deployment.