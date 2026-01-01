Up to 68% off for NoteDiscovery

Deploy NoteDiscovery with one click installation.

Pangkalan pengetahuan markdown yang dihos sendiri dengan paparan graf, pautan balik, dan integrasi AI terbina dalam melalui MCP.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy NoteDiscovery with one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for NoteDiscovery

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with NoteDiscovery

NoteDiscovery ialah aplikasi pangkalan pengetahuan dan pengambilan nota yang ringan, dihoskan sendiri yang menyimpan semua kandungan sebagai fail markdown biasa pada cakera â€” tiada pangkalan data, tiada perkhidmatan luaran, tiada penguncian vendor. Editor menyokong pratonton langsung, matematik LaTeX, rajah Mermaid, blok kod yang diserlahkan sintaks, dan simpan automatik. Paparan graf interaktif menggambarkan sambungan antara nota melalui wikilink, dan panel pautan balik menunjukkan nota mana yang merujuk yang semasa â€” aliran kerja pemikiran terpaut yang menjadikan alat seperti Obsidian popular, tersedia sepenuhnya pada pelayan anda sendiri.

Pelayan MCP (Model Context Protocol) terbina dalam membolehkan pembantu AI seperti Claude dan Cursor menanyakan dan mengemas kini nota anda secara langsung, menjadikan NoteDiscovery salah satu daripada beberapa aplikasi nota yang dihoskan sendiri dengan integrasi ejen AI asli di luar kotak.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of NoteDiscovery

Graph view and backlinks

Visualize connections between notes as an interactive graph and see which notes reference the current one â€” making it easy to navigate a growing knowledge base.

Built-in MCP server

Sokongan Protokol Konteks Model Asli membolehkan pembantu AI seperti Claude dan Cursor membaca dan menulis nota anda secara langsung, tanpa pemalam atau konfigurasi tambahan.

Rich markdown editor

Live preview, LaTeX math rendering, Mermaid diagrams, syntax highlighting for 50+ languages, and split-pane editing in a single browser-based interface.

Public note sharing

Generate a token-protected shareable URL with QR code for any note, so you can share individual pages without exposing the whole knowledge base.

Drawing and media support

Embed images, audio, video, and PDFs with inline preview, and create in-app sketches saved as PNG files alongside your markdown notes.

Why run NoteDiscovery on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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