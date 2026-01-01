Deploy NoteDiscovery with one click installation.
Pangkalan pengetahuan markdown yang dihos sendiri dengan paparan graf, pautan balik, dan integrasi AI terbina dalam melalui MCP.
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What you can build with NoteDiscovery
NoteDiscovery ialah aplikasi pangkalan pengetahuan dan pengambilan nota yang ringan, dihoskan sendiri yang menyimpan semua kandungan sebagai fail markdown biasa pada cakera â€” tiada pangkalan data, tiada perkhidmatan luaran, tiada penguncian vendor. Editor menyokong pratonton langsung, matematik LaTeX, rajah Mermaid, blok kod yang diserlahkan sintaks, dan simpan automatik. Paparan graf interaktif menggambarkan sambungan antara nota melalui wikilink, dan panel pautan balik menunjukkan nota mana yang merujuk yang semasa â€” aliran kerja pemikiran terpaut yang menjadikan alat seperti Obsidian popular, tersedia sepenuhnya pada pelayan anda sendiri.
Pelayan MCP (Model Context Protocol) terbina dalam membolehkan pembantu AI seperti Claude dan Cursor menanyakan dan mengemas kini nota anda secara langsung, menjadikan NoteDiscovery salah satu daripada beberapa aplikasi nota yang dihoskan sendiri dengan integrasi ejen AI asli di luar kotak.
Key features of NoteDiscovery
Graph view and backlinks
Visualize connections between notes as an interactive graph and see which notes reference the current one â€” making it easy to navigate a growing knowledge base.
Built-in MCP server
Sokongan Protokol Konteks Model Asli membolehkan pembantu AI seperti Claude dan Cursor membaca dan menulis nota anda secara langsung, tanpa pemalam atau konfigurasi tambahan.
Rich markdown editor
Live preview, LaTeX math rendering, Mermaid diagrams, syntax highlighting for 50+ languages, and split-pane editing in a single browser-based interface.
Public note sharing
Generate a token-protected shareable URL with QR code for any note, so you can share individual pages without exposing the whole knowledge base.
Drawing and media support
Embed images, audio, video, and PDFs with inline preview, and create in-app sketches saved as PNG files alongside your markdown notes.
Why run NoteDiscovery on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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