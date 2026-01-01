Deploy Multi-Scrobbler in one click installation.
Self-hosted scrobbling hub that tracks music plays from Plex, Jellyfin, Spotify, and more to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, or Maloja.
Choose a VPS plan for Multi-Scrobbler
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Multi-Scrobbler
Multi-Scrobbler bridges every place you listen to music with every service that tracks it. Instead of relying on each music app's built-in scrobbling â€” which is missing entirely from Plex and Jellyfin, and fragmented across YouTube Music, Deezer, and Subsonic clients â€” Multi-Scrobbler centralizes every play into one pipeline. It supports 25+ sources and forwards listens to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, Libre.fm, Maloja, Koito, and other targets simultaneously.
Self-hosting on your VPS keeps the scrobbler running 24/7 next to your other media services, with public OAuth callback URLs that Spotify and Last.fm can reach. The web dashboard shows live listens, per-source statistics, and detailed logs without exposing your listening history to a third-party SaaS.
Key features of Multi-Scrobbler
Universal source coverage
Tracks plays from Spotify, Plex, Jellyfin, YouTube Music, Deezer, Subsonic clients, and 25+ other music players in a single pipeline.
Multiple scrobble targets
Forwards each listen to Last.fm, ListenBrainz, Libre.fm, Maloja, Koito, and other targets concurrently without manual duplication.
Live status dashboard
Web UI shows currently playing tracks, recent scrobbles, and per-source statistics so you can verify every connection at a glance.
Smart deduplication
Detects duplicate listens reported by multiple sources playing the same track and submits each play only once to your scrobble targets.
Webhook notifications
Pushes Now Playing updates and errors to Discord, Gotify, Ntfy, or Apprise so you catch broken integrations without checking the dashboard.
Why run Multi-Scrobbler on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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