Mixpost is a self-hosted social media scheduling and management platform built as a free alternative to Buffer, Hootsuite, and other commercial social media schedulers. It lets agencies, marketers, and individual creators plan, schedule, and publish content across multiple social networks from a single calendar without per-account fees, post limits, or analytics quotas. The clean web UI provides visual content scheduling, a media library, post templates, and per-platform preview rendering.

Self-hosting Mixpost on your VPS keeps every post, scheduled queue, analytics event, and connected social account inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS that could change pricing or impose API rate limits.