MiroTalk P2P is a self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing platform that routes media directly between participants â€” not through your server. Because video streams travel peer-to-peer, latency is minimal and your VPS bandwidth is used only for signaling, even when multiple rooms run simultaneously. Participants join from any modern browser via a shareable link with no account, download, or plugin required.

Unlike cloud services that log and process meeting data on their infrastructure, self-hosting MiroTalk keeps every conversation on hardware you own. Rooms can be password-protected, host protection limits session creation to authorized users, and a REST API lets you integrate meeting creation into your own applications.