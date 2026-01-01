Up to 68% off for MicroBin

Deploy MicroBin in one click installation.

Lightweight self-hosted pastebin and file sharer in Rust with QR codes, expiring pastes, and built-in URL shortener.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy MicroBin in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for MicroBin

63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
RM81.99
RM29.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
RM103.99
RM38.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 59.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
RM173.99
RM54.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 118.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
RM306.99
RM108.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at RM 217.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Pengurus Docker
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with MicroBin

MicroBin ialah perkhidmatan pastebin dan perkongsian fail yang kecil, pantas, berciri penuh yang ditulis dalam Rust. Satu binari tunggal menyediakan UI web, muat naik fail, perkongsian tampalan, pemendekan URL, dan panel pentadbir â€” tiada pangkalan data luaran, tiada runtime PHP, tiada pokok kebergantungan yang berat. Penempatan lalai adalah sengaja minimal supaya ia kekal boleh digunakan pada VPS kecil namun meliputi kes penggunaan biasa yang orang ramai hos sendiri pastebin untuknya.

Hos sendiri MicroBin pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan coretan, tangkapan skrin, dan pautan pendek yang dikongsi kekal dalam infrastruktur anda dan bukannya perkhidmatan awam yang melombong corak trafik atau menyelitkan pengiklanan. Tampalan boleh dilindungi kata laluan, ditetapkan untuk padam selepas dibaca, disulitkan di sisi klien, atau disematkan selama-lamanya, dan setiap tampalan disertakan dengan kod QR dan URL pendek untuk penyerahan mudah alih yang pantas.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of MicroBin

Pastes and file uploads

Share text snippets and upload files of any type with size limits, automatic syntax highlighting, and inline previews.

Built-in URL shortener

Turn long links into short, branded URLs hosted on your own domain without standing up a separate shortener service.

Expiring and burn pastes

Choose default expiry windows, burn-after-reading semantics, or pin pastes forever to balance retention with privacy.

Client-side encryption

Optional client-side encryption ensures the server never sees plaintext for sensitive snippets shared with a passphrase.

QR codes and admin UI

Every paste gets a QR code for mobile handoff, and an admin panel lets you browse, edit, or delete any paste from one screen.

Single Rust binary

No external database, no Redis, no background workers â€” just a tiny Rust process that runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans.

Why run MicroBin on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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