Deploy MicroBin in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted pastebin and file sharer in Rust with QR codes, expiring pastes, and built-in URL shortener.
Choose a VPS plan for MicroBin
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MicroBin
MicroBin ialah perkhidmatan pastebin dan perkongsian fail yang kecil, pantas, berciri penuh yang ditulis dalam Rust. Satu binari tunggal menyediakan UI web, muat naik fail, perkongsian tampalan, pemendekan URL, dan panel pentadbir â€” tiada pangkalan data luaran, tiada runtime PHP, tiada pokok kebergantungan yang berat. Penempatan lalai adalah sengaja minimal supaya ia kekal boleh digunakan pada VPS kecil namun meliputi kes penggunaan biasa yang orang ramai hos sendiri pastebin untuknya.
Hos sendiri MicroBin pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan coretan, tangkapan skrin, dan pautan pendek yang dikongsi kekal dalam infrastruktur anda dan bukannya perkhidmatan awam yang melombong corak trafik atau menyelitkan pengiklanan. Tampalan boleh dilindungi kata laluan, ditetapkan untuk padam selepas dibaca, disulitkan di sisi klien, atau disematkan selama-lamanya, dan setiap tampalan disertakan dengan kod QR dan URL pendek untuk penyerahan mudah alih yang pantas.
Key features of MicroBin
Pastes and file uploads
Share text snippets and upload files of any type with size limits, automatic syntax highlighting, and inline previews.
Built-in URL shortener
Turn long links into short, branded URLs hosted on your own domain without standing up a separate shortener service.
Expiring and burn pastes
Choose default expiry windows, burn-after-reading semantics, or pin pastes forever to balance retention with privacy.
Client-side encryption
Optional client-side encryption ensures the server never sees plaintext for sensitive snippets shared with a passphrase.
QR codes and admin UI
Every paste gets a QR code for mobile handoff, and an admin panel lets you browse, edit, or delete any paste from one screen.
Single Rust binary
No external database, no Redis, no background workers â€” just a tiny Rust process that runs comfortably on the smallest VPS plans.
Why run MicroBin on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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