Deploy Matrix Synapse in one click installation.
Decentralized, end-to-end encrypted chat server for secure real-time communication with full federation support.
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What you can build with Matrix Synapse
Matrix Synapse ialah pelayan rumah rujukan untuk protokol komunikasi terbuka Matrix, membolehkan pemesejan masa nyata, panggilan suara dan video, perkongsian fail, dan penyulitan hujung ke hujung merentasi rangkaian pelayan bersekutu. Dipercayai oleh kerajaan, universiti, dan perusahaan di seluruh dunia, Synapse membolehkan pengguna anda berkomunikasi dengan selamat sambil menyimpan semua data pada infrastruktur anda sendiri.
Federasi membenarkan pelayan anda untuk menyambung dengan lancar ke pelayan Matrix lain, supaya pengguna anda boleh menghubungi sesiapa sahaja dalam rangkaian Matrix global. Dengan jambatan ke Slack, Discord, IRC, dan Telegram, Synapse berintegrasi ke dalam aliran kerja komunikasi sedia ada tanpa memaksa semua orang ke satu platform.
Key features of Matrix Synapse
End-to-end encryption
All private messages and group chats are encrypted by default, ensuring data stays private even from server administrators.
Federation support
Communicate with users on any Matrix server worldwide through seamless cross-server federation.
Platform bridges
Connect to Slack, Discord, IRC, Telegram, and other platforms through protocol bridges.
Rooms and spaces
Organise conversations with rooms, spaces, threads, reactions, and message editing for structured communication.
Voice and video calls
Make VoIP voice and video calls directly within Matrix clients without external services.
SSO integration
Authenticate users through OIDC, SAML, and CAS providers for enterprise single sign-on.
Why run Matrix Synapse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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