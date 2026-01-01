Mastodon is the leading open-source federated social network â€” the largest project in the ActivityPub fediverse, with thousands of independently operated instances and tens of millions of users worldwide. It looks and feels like a familiar microblogging platform, but every server is owned, moderated, and operated by someone different, and users on any server can follow and converse with users on any other server.

Running your own Mastodon instance on a VPS gives you a permanent home in the fediverse â€” one you fully control. You set the rules, choose who can sign up, decide who federates with whom, and own the data, with no advertising, no algorithmic timeline, and no third-party platform that can change the terms tomorrow.