Deploy Mail-Archiver in one click installation.
Self-hosted email archiving platform that connects to any IMAP or Microsoft 365 mailbox and preserves every message locally.
Choose a VPS plan for Mail-Archiver
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mail-Archiver
Mail-Archiver is an open-source email archiving and search platform built on ASP.NET Core and PostgreSQL. It connects to IMAP and Microsoft 365 accounts via the Graph API, syncing emails automatically on a configurable schedule so you always have a searchable, local copy of every message and attachment.
Self-hosting your email archive puts compliance, audit trails, and long-term storage under your full control â€” no third-party cloud access, no per-mailbox fees, and no dependency on your email provider's retention policy. Emails can be exported as .mbox or .eml archives, restored back to any mailbox, or searched in seconds across years of history.
Key features of Mail-Archiver
IMAP and M365 sync
Automatically archives emails from any IMAP or Microsoft 365 mailbox on a configurable schedule, keeping your local copy always up to date.
Full-text search
Search across all archived emails and attachments instantly, with filters by sender, date range, and mailbox.
Export and restore
Export entire mailboxes as .mbox or zipped .eml files, or restore selected emails back to any destination mailbox.
Multi-user access
Manage multiple users with Admin, Self Manager, and Standard roles, each with per-account permissions and a full access log.
Retention policies
Automatically remove emails from the source mail server after a set number of days while keeping the local archive intact.
MBox and EML import
Import existing .mbox or .eml archives up to 10 GB to migrate away from other email clients or archive tools.
Why run Mail-Archiver on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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