Logto is a modern identity and access management platform that provides complete authentication infrastructure for web, mobile, and API applications. It implements OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML out of the box, with pre-built sign-in UI components, social login integrations, MFA, and role-based access control â€” so teams can add production-grade auth without building it from scratch.

Self-hosting Logto on your VPS gives you unlimited users at a fixed cost, full data sovereignty over credentials and session data, and the flexibility to meet data residency or compliance requirements that third-party auth services cannot satisfy.