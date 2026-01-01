Deploy Linkding in one click installation.
Minimal, self-hosted bookmark manager with tag-based organization and full-text search.
Choose a VPS plan for Linkding
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Linkding
Linkding ialah pengurus penanda halaman yang diperkemas dan dihoskan sendiri, dibina untuk kelajuan dan kesederhanaan. Ia secara automatik mengekstrak tajuk dan perihalan halaman apabila anda menyimpan pautan, menyokong penandaan hierarki, dan menyediakan carian teks penuh yang berkuasa merentasi keseluruhan koleksi anda. Antara muka yang bebas kekacauan mengekalkan fokus pada penanda halaman anda dan bukannya alat itu sendiri.
Pengehosan sendiri Linkding pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan tabiat melayari dan minat penyelidikan anda kekal peribadi sepenuhnya, tanpa iklan, tanpa penjejakan, dan tanpa akses pihak ketiga. Satu bekas ringan dengan storan SQLite bermakna penggunaan sumber yang minimum dan penyelenggaraan yang mudah.
Key features of Linkding
Tag-Based Organization
Organize bookmarks with hierarchical tags and autocomplete to quickly categorize and retrieve saved links.
Full-Text Search
Search across bookmark titles, descriptions, and archived page content to find exactly what you saved.
Automatic Archiving
Archive full page snapshots when you save them so bookmarked content stays accessible even when original URLs disappear.
Browser Extensions
Save pages to Linkding directly from your browser with dedicated extensions for Chrome and Firefox.
REST API Access
Automate bookmark management and integrate with other tools through a clean REST API.
Why run Linkding on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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