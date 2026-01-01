Deploy LibrePhotos in one click installation.
Self-hosted photo management with automatic face recognition, object detection, and AI-powered search for your entire collection.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with LibrePhotos
LibrePhotos ialah platform pengurusan foto sumber terbuka yang dihoskan sendiri yang membawa organisasi dikuasakan AI ke pustaka foto peribadi anda. Tidak seperti Google Photos atau iCloud, setiap imej kekal pada pelayan anda sendiri â€” tiada had muat naik, tiada yuran langganan, dan tiada akses pihak ketiga kepada kenangan anda. Ia secara automatik memproses foto anda dengan pengecaman muka, pengesanan pemandangan, dan carian semantik supaya anda boleh mencari mana-mana imej tanpa penandaan manual.
Mengehos sendiri LibrePhotos pada VPS memberi anda kawalan penuh ke atas data paling peribadi anda. Semua pemprosesan ML berjalan secara tempatan â€” pengelompokan muka, geokod songsang, dan pengesanan objek berlaku pada pelayan anda tanpa panggilan kepada perkhidmatan AI luaran. Sama ada berhijrah daripada perkhidmatan foto awan atau membina arkib keluarga peribadi, LibrePhotos menyediakan alternatif yang digilap dan lengkap ciri.
Key features of LibrePhotos
Face recognition
Automatically clusters faces across your entire library so you can tag people once and find every photo they appear in instantly.
AI-powered photo search
Search your photos by objects, scenes, and descriptions using on-device machine learning â€” no cloud API required.
Automatic photo organization
Timeline and album views with event-based grouping, reverse geocoding, and EXIF metadata extraction organize your library without manual effort.
Multi-user support
Share your photo server with family members, each with their own library, face recognition scope, and access controls.
Raw and video support
Handles RAW files, HEIC/HEIF formats, and videos alongside standard JPEGs, preserving full image quality and metadata.
Why run LibrePhotos on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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