Deploy Komga in one click installation.
Self-hosted media server for comics, manga, magazines, and eBooks with OPDS, Kobo Sync, and KOReader Sync support.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Komga
Komga is an open-source media server purpose-built for comics, manga, BDs, magazines, and eBooks. It scans your library of CBZ, CBR, EPUB, PDF, and other archive formats, extracts metadata, generates thumbnails, and exposes everything through a fast web reader plus OPDS, Kobo Sync, and KOReader Sync feeds for native apps and e-ink devices.
Self-hosting Komga on your VPS turns any folder of comic and manga files into a private, mobile-friendly library that you can read from anywhere â€” on the web, on a Kobo or KOReader e-ink device, or through OPDS-compatible apps like Panels, Chunky, and KyBook. There are no subscription fees, no DRM, and no platform decides what stays in your library.
Key features of Komga
Comics and eBook formats
Handles CBZ, CBR, ZIP, RAR, 7Z, EPUB, and PDF natively, with metadata extraction from ComicInfo.xml, EPUB OPF, and ComicRack tags.
Built-in web reader
Fast, responsive web reader with double-page mode, fit-to-width and fit-to-height layouts, and reading progress sync across devices.
OPDS feeds
OPDS v1 and v2 endpoints make Komga compatible with native readers like Panels, Chunky, KyBook, Moon+ Reader, and dozens of others out of the box.
Kobo and KOReader sync
Native Kobo Sync and KOReader Sync support pushes new content and remembers reading position on e-ink devices without sideloading files manually.
Automatic library scans
Pemantauan sistem fail secara langsung serta imbasan berjadual memastikan perpustakaan sentiasa selaras apabila anda memasukkan fail komik dan eBook baharu ke dalam folder data.
Multi-user and sharing
Perpustakaan setiap pengguna, sekatan umur, dan peranan perkongsian baca sahaja membolehkan keluarga atau kumpulan membaca berkongsi satu pelayan tanpa mengganggu satu sama lain.
Why run Komga on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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