Deploy Kill Bill in one click installation.
Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS, marketplaces, and usage-based businesses.
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What you can build with Kill Bill
Kill Bill ialah platform pengebilan dan pembayaran sumber terbuka yang terbukti berkesan, digunakan dalam pengeluaran oleh syarikat yang memproses berjuta-juta invois sebulan. Ia mengendalikan keseluruhan tindanan pengewangan â€” pengurusan katalog, langganan, pengebilan berulang, cukai, dan penghalaan pembayaran â€” melalui seni bina boleh pasang yang membolehkan anda mencampur dan memadankan gerbang pembayaran, enjin cukai, dan penyedia analitik tanpa menulis semula logik perniagaan.
Pengehosan sendiri Kill Bill memastikan metadata pembayaran pelanggan, sejarah langganan, dan peraturan harga di bawah kawalan penuh anda, tanpa yuran setiap transaksi atau penguncian vendor. UI pentadbir Kaui yang disertakan memberikan pasukan kewangan dan sokongan konsol web untuk akaun, invois, bayaran balik, dan perubahan pelan tanpa menulis satu pun panggilan API.
Key features of Kill Bill
Subscription engine
Model trials, fixed-term contracts, blended pricing, and complex catalog upgrades and downgrades with proration handled automatically.
Payment gateway plugins
Route charges through Stripe, Adyen, Braintree, PayPal, and dozens of other providers using interchangeable payment plugins.
Invoicing and dunning
Generate invoices on schedule, retry failed payments with configurable dunning rules, and recover revenue without writing custom scripts.
Kaui admin console
Browse accounts, refund payments, edit subscriptions, and inspect invoices through a dedicated web UI built for support and finance teams.
REST API and plugins
Full REST API serta SDK pemalam Java/Ruby membolehkan anda mengintegrasikan Kill Bill dengan CRM, enjin cukai dan alat analitik tanpa perlu memfork teras.
Multi-tenant ready
Isolate brands, regions, or customer segments inside a single instance using built-in multi-tenancy with separate catalogs and credentials.
Why run Kill Bill on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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