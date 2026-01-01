Deploy Jitsu in one click installation.
Open-source customer data platform that captures product events and streams them to your warehouse, marketing tools, and APIs in real time.
Choose a VPS plan for Jitsu
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Jitsu
Jitsu ialah platform data pelanggan sumber terbuka yang dibina untuk jurutera sebagai alternatif hos sendiri kepada Segment. Ia menangkap acara produk dan laman web melalui SDK asli, memprosesnya dengan fungsi JavaScript tanpa pelayan, dan menghantar hasilnya ke gudang data, alat pemasaran, dan titik akhir HTTP tersuai dengan kependaman sub-saat.
Pengehosan sendiri Jitsu pada VPS anda mengekalkan setiap muatan acara, pengecam pelanggan, dan konfigurasi saluran paip pada infrastruktur anda sendiri â€” tiada harga per-acara, tiada had MTU, dan tiada penguncian vendor. Penempatan ini menggabungkan saluran paip acara penuh Jitsu (konsol, ingest, rotor, dan bulker) bersama-sama dengan PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, MongoDB, dan Redpanda, memberikan anda CDP sedia pengeluaran dalam satu tindanan Compose.
Key features of Jitsu
Real-time event streaming
Forwards captured events to data warehouses and SaaS destinations within seconds, powering live dashboards, audiences, and product analytics.
Native warehouse destinations
Loads events directly into Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, ClickHouse, Postgres, and S3 with schema management built in â€” no separate ETL tool required.
JavaScript functions
Tapis, perkaya, dan bentuk semula acara menggunakan fungsi JavaScript tersuai yang berjalan di sisi pelayan sebelum acara sampai ke destinasi.
Source connectors
Pull data from databases, SaaS APIs, and files using Singer and Airbyte connectors for batch ingestion alongside real-time streams.
User profile storage
Maintain unified visitor and user profiles in MongoDB for cross-device identity resolution, segmentation, and personalization use cases.
Self-managed privacy
Keep customer event data, identifiers, and PII inside your own VPS â€” Jitsu never phones home and adds no third-party vendors to your data pipeline.
Why run Jitsu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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