Deploy Invio in one click installation.
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teams with no subscription fees.
Choose a VPS plan for Invio
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Invio
Invio ialah aplikasi invois yang pantas dan fokus, dibina untuk pekerja bebas dan pasukan kecil yang memerlukan pengebilan profesional tanpa kerumitan platform CRM penuh. Ia merangkumi aliran kerja invois teras â€” pengurusan katalog produk, penciptaan invois, dan pautan selamat tanpa kata laluan untuk akses pelanggan â€” dalam antara muka yang bersih dan ringan yang memuatkan serta-merta walaupun pada perkakasan sederhana.
Mengehos sendiri Invio pada VPS anda sendiri bermakna data kewangan anda tidak pernah menyentuh pelayan pihak ketiga, tanpa yuran setiap invois dan tanpa kos langganan. Sejarah invois, katalog produk, dan rekod pelanggan disimpan dalam pangkalan data SQLite terbenam pada infrastruktur anda sendiri, memberikan anda pemilikan penuh rekod perniagaan anda.
Key features of Invio
Product Catalog
Maintain a catalog of services and items with categories so line items can be added to new invoices in seconds with auto-filled prices and descriptions.
Password-Free Client Links
Share invoices via secure links that clients can open without creating an account, removing friction from the payment review process.
Multi-Language Support
Full interface translations for English, German, Dutch, and Portuguese enable billing international clients in their preferred language.
No Subscription Fees
Self-hosting eliminates recurring SaaS costs â€” pay only for the VPS resources you already use, with no per-invoice or per-user pricing.
Lightweight Architecture
SQLite-backed storage with no separate database service keeps the deployment simple and resource usage minimal on entry-level VPS plans.
Why run Invio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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