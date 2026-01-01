Deploy Home Gallery in one click installation.
Self-hosted browser-based photo and video gallery with similar-image search, face recognition, and geo lookups.
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What you can build with Home Gallery
Home Gallery ialah galeri web sumber terbuka yang dihos sendiri untuk arkib foto dan video peribadi. Ia mengindeks media anda pada cakera, mengekstrak metadata EXIF, menjana pratonton berbilang resolusi, dan menyediakan pengalaman pelayar tatal tanpa henti yang pantas yang berfungsi sama baik pada telefon, tablet, atau desktop â€” tanpa memuat naik apa-apa ke perkhidmatan awan pihak ketiga.
Apa yang membezakannya ialah penemuan peka kandungan. Home Gallery menggunakan model TensorFlow untuk membenamkan setiap foto bagi carian imej serupa, menjalankan pengesanan muka supaya anda boleh melayari mengikut orang, dan mengekod geo-terbalik koordinat GPS kepada nama tempat yang boleh dibaca. Fail asal kekal tidak disentuh dan malah boleh dialihkan luar talian setelah pratonton dibina, menjadikannya sangat sesuai untuk arkib jangka panjang yang merangkumi pelbagai pemacu.
Key features of Home Gallery
Similar-image search
Pick any photo and surface visually similar shots across the whole archive â€” find every sunset, beach, or pet image without manual tagging.
Face detection
Faces are detected automatically and grouped, so browsing all photos of one person is a single click instead of a tag-by-tag chore.
Geo reverse lookup
Koordinat GPS dalam EXIF diselesaikan kepada nama negara, bandar dan tempat supaya galeri menjadi peta yang boleh dicari di mana setiap foto diambil.
Expressive query language
Filter the library with and, or, and not operators across tags, dates, places, faces, and camera metadata to build precise saved views.
Offline-source support
Once previews are extracted, the original disk can stay offline â€” perfect for archives spread across external drives that are not always mounted.
PWA mobile gallery
Installable progressive web app delivers an app-like browsing experience on phones and tablets without any native install or app store.
Why run Home Gallery on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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