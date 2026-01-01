Grimmory is a comprehensive self-hosted book collection manager that turns scattered digital files into a beautifully organised library. It supports ebooks (EPUB, MOBI, AZW), PDFs, comics (CBZ, CBR), and audiobooks (M4B, MP3), and automatically fetches titles, covers, descriptions, and genres from Google Books, Open Library, and Amazon the moment files are added.

Self-hosting on your VPS removes storage quotas, platform lock-in, and content monitoring common with commercial ebook services. Your entire library â€” along with reading progress, highlights, and multi-user accounts â€” stays on hardware you own, accessible from any browser or synced to Kobo e-readers via OPDS.