Deploy Grimmory in one click installation.
Self-hosted digital library manager for ebooks, comics, and audiobooks with automatic metadata and a built-in reader.
Choose a VPS plan for Grimmory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Grimmory
Grimmory is a comprehensive self-hosted book collection manager that turns scattered digital files into a beautifully organised library. It supports ebooks (EPUB, MOBI, AZW), PDFs, comics (CBZ, CBR), and audiobooks (M4B, MP3), and automatically fetches titles, covers, descriptions, and genres from Google Books, Open Library, and Amazon the moment files are added.
Self-hosting on your VPS removes storage quotas, platform lock-in, and content monitoring common with commercial ebook services. Your entire library â€” along with reading progress, highlights, and multi-user accounts â€” stays on hardware you own, accessible from any browser or synced to Kobo e-readers via OPDS.
Key features of Grimmory
Automatic Metadata Enrichment
Cover art, author details, descriptions, and genres are fetched automatically from Google Books, Open Library, and Amazon when books are imported.
Built-In Multi-Format Reader
Read EPUB, MOBI, AZW, PDF, CBZ, and CBR files directly in the browser with customizable themes, font sizes, and reading progress tracking.
Kobo & OPDS Sync
Sync your library and reading position to Kobo e-readers and any OPDS-compatible app for seamless offline reading on dedicated devices.
BookDrop Auto-Import
Drop new files into a watched folder and Grimmory imports them automatically â€” no manual uploads or metadata entry required.
Multi-User Support
Create individual accounts with separate reading histories and permission levels, making Grimmory ideal for families and reading groups sharing one library.
Why run Grimmory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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