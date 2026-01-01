Deploy Flarum in one click installation.
Modern, elegant open-source forum software for building engaged and thriving online communities.
Choose a VPS plan for Flarum
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Flarum
Flarum is a next-generation forum platform that reimagines online discussion for the modern web. Built with a mobile-first approach, it delivers an elegant, fast, and intuitive experience that encourages meaningful conversations. Unlike traditional forum software that feels dated and cumbersome, Flarum combines real-time updates, infinite scrolling, and a powerful extension system in a clean, distraction-free interface.
Self-hosting Flarum on your own VPS gives you full control over your community data, no per-user fees, and the freedom to install any of the 200+ community extensions. With MySQL handling data storage and 41+ translation packs available, Flarum scales from niche hobby groups to large professional communities.
Key features of Flarum
Mobile-First Design
Responsive interface built from the ground up for mobile devices, delivering a smooth experience on any screen size.
Rich Extension Ecosystem
Over 200 community extensions let you add social login, subscriptions, polls, and more without touching the core code.
Real-Time Updates
Discussions update live without page refreshes, keeping conversations fast and engaging for active communities.
Tag-Based Organization
Flexible tag system lets you categorize discussions and allow users to follow only the topics that interest them.
Powerful Moderation
Built-in flagging, suspension, and user management tools give moderators fine-grained control over community health.
Why run Flarum on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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