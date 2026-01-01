Deploy Filestash in one click installation.
Self-hosted web file manager providing browser-based access to FTP, S3, SFTP, WebDAV, Git, and 20+ storage backends.
Choose a VPS plan for Filestash
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Filestash
Filestash ialah platform pengurusan fail sumber terbuka, agnostik storan yang menyediakan anda antara muka pelayar yang bersih untuk mengakses fail merentasi 20+ protokol â€” FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, dan banyak lagi. Daripada mengekalkan klien berasingan untuk setiap sistem storan, Filestash menyatukan kesemuanya di bawah satu antara muka web yang intuitif.
Pengehosan sendiri Filestash pada VPS anda sendiri memastikan kelayakan storan dan pemindahan fail anda berada di bawah kawalan penuh anda, tanpa yuran langganan dan tanpa kebergantungan pihak ketiga. Sambungkan ke mana-mana storan yang anda sudah gunakan, konfigurasikan pengesahan, dan kongsi akses dengan pasukan anda.
Key features of Filestash
20+ Storage Backends
Sambung ke FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, Git, SMB, Google Drive, Dropbox, dan banyak lagi dari satu antara muka bersatu tanpa perlu menukar klien.
Multiple Access Protocols
Reach your files via the web UI, SFTP gateway, WebDAV, or S3-compatible API â€” making Filestash work with your existing tools and workflows.
In-Browser Document Editing
Edit office documents directly in the browser with optional Collabora Online integration â€” no desktop apps or file downloads required.
Plugin Architecture
Extend Filestash with plugins for specialized file viewers, authentication backends, storage connectors, and workflow automation.
AI-Powered Search
Smart search and intelligent folders help you quickly locate files across all connected storage backends.
Why run Filestash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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