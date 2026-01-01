Deploy FileFlows in one click installation.
Automated media file processor that intelligently transcodes and optimizes your library, reducing file sizes by up to 90%.
Choose a VPS plan for FileFlows
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FileFlows
FileFlows is an intelligent file processing system that automatically manages and optimizes your media library through customizable visual workflows. It monitors directories for new files, applies smart transcoding rules, and can reduce storage requirements by up to 90% â€” all without manual intervention. Hardware acceleration support for Intel QuickSync, NVIDIA, and AMD keeps processing fast even on large libraries.
Self-hosting FileFlows on your VPS gives your media workflows dedicated CPU resources around the clock, keeps your library processing completely private, and avoids the per-file costs and bandwidth limits of cloud-based transcoding services.
Key features of FileFlows
Visual Flow Designer
Build custom processing pipelines with a drag-and-drop flow editor â€” no scripting required to create complex multi-step workflows.
Up to 90% Size Reduction
Smart transcoding to H.265/HEVC, AV1, and other modern codecs dramatically shrinks file sizes while preserving visual quality.
Hardware Acceleration
Supports Intel QuickSync, NVIDIA NVENC, and AMD encoders to offload transcoding from the CPU and process files significantly faster.
Automatic File Monitoring
Watches directories for new files and triggers processing automatically, so your library stays optimized without any manual intervention.
Plugin Ecosystem
Extend FileFlows with plugins for audio normalization, subtitle management, file renaming, and integration with media servers like Plex and Jellyfin.
Why run FileFlows on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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