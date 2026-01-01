Deploy File Browser in one click installation.
Lightweight web-based file manager for browsing, uploading, and managing server files directly from your browser.
Choose a VPS plan for File Browser
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with File Browser
File Browser ialah pengurus fail web sumber terbuka yang ringan yang mengubah mana-mana direktori pada pelayan anda menjadi antara muka pengurusan fail berciri penuh yang boleh diakses dari mana-mana pelayar. Ia menyokong berbilang pengguna dengan kebenaran yang boleh dikonfigurasi, perkongsian fail melalui pautan awam, muat naik seret dan lepas, serta editor kod terbina dalam â€” semuanya tanpa memerlukan klien SSH atau FTP.
Pengehosan sendiri File Browser pada VPS anda memastikan fail kekal peribadi dan di bawah kawalan anda, membolehkan anda memberikan akses kepada ahli pasukan atau klien ke direktori tertentu dengan selamat tanpa mendedahkan kelayakan pelayan, dan memerlukan sumber yang minimum supaya ia berjalan dengan selesa bersama aplikasi anda yang lain.
Key features of File Browser
Multi-User Permissions
Create user accounts with granular directory access and role-based permissions, so each person only sees and modifies the files they need.
Drag-and-Drop Uploads
Upload single files, multiple files, or entire folders directly from the browser with real-time progress tracking â€” no FTP client required.
Built-In Code Editor
Edit configuration files, scripts, and text files directly in the browser without switching to a separate SSH session or text editor.
Public Share Links
Generate shareable download links for files or folders, letting you send content to external recipients without granting them server access.
Archive Management
Create and extract ZIP and TAR archives directly through the web interface, simplifying batch transfers and file backups.
Why run File Browser on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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