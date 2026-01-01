Deploy Faraday in one click installation.
Open-source vulnerability management platform that centralises security findings and streamlines remediation for security teams.
Choose a VPS plan for Faraday
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Faraday
Faraday ialah platform pengurusan kerentanan gred perusahaan yang memberikan pasukan keselamatan ruang kerja bersatu untuk menemui, menjejak dan memulihkan kerentanan merentasi keseluruhan infrastruktur mereka. Ia berintegrasi dengan lebih 80 alat keselamatan, mengimport dan menormalkan data imbasan secara automatik daripada pelbagai pengimbas dan rangka kerja ujian supaya pasukan boleh menumpukan pada analisis dan bukannya pengurusan data manual.
Pengehosan sendiri Faraday pada VPS anda memastikan penemuan keselamatan sensitif dan jejak audit kekal di bawah kawalan penuh anda â€” memenuhi keperluan pematuhan yang ketat untuk pengendalian data kerentanan sambil menyampaikan keupayaan perusahaan tanpa kos berulang platform berasaskan awan.
Key features of Faraday
80+ Tool Integrations
Mengimport dan menormalisasikan data kerentanan secara automatik daripada pengimbas standard industri dan rangka kerja ujian, menghapuskan pengagregatan data secara manual.
Team Collaboration
Multi-user workspaces with role-based access control let security teams collaborate on assessments and track remediation ownership in real time.
Risk Prioritization
Built-in risk scoring and prioritization engine helps teams focus remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest actual threat.
Compliance Reporting
Custom report templates and audit trails help compliance officers demonstrate security posture improvements and satisfy regulatory requirements.
RESTful API
A full REST API enables integration with CI/CD pipelines and SIEM tools, letting DevSecOps teams automate vulnerability tracking across the SDLC.
Why run Faraday on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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