ezBookKeeping is a lightweight open-source personal finance application designed for fast, frictionless daily expense tracking. Built as a single container with SQLite storage, it runs comfortably on minimal hardware â€” from a Raspberry Pi to a small VPS â€” with no database server required.

Unlike heavier double-entry accounting tools, ezBookKeeping focuses on what most individuals actually need: a clean mobile-first interface to log transactions quickly, visualize spending by category, and stay on top of personal budgets. Self-hosting keeps your transaction history entirely private, with no third-party finance app ever seeing your spending data.