Deploy Explo in one click installation.
Enjin penemuan muzik hos sendiri yang secara automatik membina senarai main daripada cadangan ListenBrainz dan memuat turunnya ke pustaka anda.
Choose a VPS plan for Explo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Explo
Explo is a self-hosted music discovery server that connects your ListenBrainz listening history to your personal music library. It pulls weekly and daily recommendation playlists from ListenBrainz, finds the matching tracks via YouTube or Soulseek, downloads them, and creates playlists directly inside Navidrome, Jellyfin, Emby, Plex, Subsonic, or MPD â€” automatically, on a schedule you control.
Unlike streaming services that lock recommendations behind subscriptions and opaque algorithms, Explo gives you full transparency: every recommendation is traceable to your actual listening data on ListenBrainz, and every downloaded track lives on your own server. The built-in web UI lets you manage schedules, browse playlist history, and configure all integrations without editing config files.
Key features of Explo
ListenBrainz discovery
Pulls Weekly Exploration, Weekly Jams, and Daily Jams playlists straight from your ListenBrainz account â€” recommendations shaped entirely by your own listening history.
Multi-server support
Integrates with Navidrome, Jellyfin, Emby, Plex, Subsonic, Airsonic, and MPD, creating playlists directly inside whichever music server you already run.
Scheduled automation
Configurable cron schedules run discovery automatically â€” set it once and new music appears in your library each week without any manual steps.
YouTube and Soulseek download
Finds and downloads tracks via YouTube (with yt-dlp) or Soulseek (via Slskd), with quality filters, format selection, and smart deduplication.
Web UI management
Browse playlist archives, trigger manual runs, adjust schedules, and manage all music server settings from a single authenticated browser interface.
Why run Explo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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