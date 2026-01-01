Evolution Go is a WhatsApp API gateway rewritten in Go, designed as a lightweight and efficient alternative to the Node.js-based Evolution API. Built on the whatsmeow library, it delivers the same core messaging automation capabilities â€” multi-instance management, webhook events, and a RESTful API â€” while consuming significantly less memory and starting in sub-second time thanks to Go's compiled runtime and native concurrency model.

Self-hosting Evolution Go on your VPS maximizes the resource efficiency advantage of its compiled binary. All authentication credentials and conversation data are stored in your own PostgreSQL database, ensuring data sovereignty and compliance without per-message costs that make commercial WhatsApp providers expensive at scale.