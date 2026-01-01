Emby is a comprehensive personal media server that brings your entire media collection â€” movies, TV shows, music, and photos â€” into one unified platform. It automatically converts and streams content to any device, with real-time transcoding ensuring smooth playback regardless of client capabilities or network conditions.

Hosting Emby on your own VPS gives you 24/7 availability, enterprise-grade upload speeds for remote streaming, and dedicated transcoding resources for multiple simultaneous viewers. Your media library and metadata remain entirely under your control, with no subscription tiers limiting playback or storage.