Donetick is a self-hosted task management application purpose-built for shared living spaces and small groups. It goes beyond simple to-do lists by providing intelligent assignment strategies â€” including random rotation and workload balancing based on completion history â€” so recurring responsibilities are distributed fairly among all members without manual coordination.

Flexible scheduling supports daily, weekly, monthly, and custom recurrence patterns, while integrations with Telegram and Pushover deliver timely reminders. NFC tag support lets members complete tasks instantly by tapping a tag in the relevant location. SSO and OIDC compatibility means Donetick fits into existing identity setups, and the lightweight SQLite backend keeps deployment simple. Self-hosting gives you full data privacy with no subscription fees.